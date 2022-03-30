BUTTE — The Montana Tech Society of Women in Engineering will host a run to raise money for breast cancer research on April 9. 

Dubbed, the "Sweet Race," proceeds will go to the Susan G. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation. 

Participants 17 years old and younger pay a $15 registration fee. College students can register for $15 and adults for $25. 

To register or donate now, visit runsignup.com/sweet5k

Registration will also be open the day of the race from 8-8:30 a.m. at Three Bears' parking lot, which is also where the race starts.

Packet pickup will take place from 8-8:45 a.m. and there will be post-race refreshments. 

