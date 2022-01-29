DILLON — Jalen Hodges compiled 16 points and six rebounds Saturday afternoon as Montana Western won at home over Rocky Mountain College 81-65 in Frontier Conference men's basketball.

Hodges had plenty of help as the Bulldogs (15-10, 4-6) received 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds from Max Clark.

Western's Jamal Stephenson finished with 15 points, while teammate Ky Kouba collected a team-high eight rebounds.

The Battlin' Bears (10-12, 3-7) were led by Abdul Bah's 19 points. Beau Santistevan added 18 and Jesse Owens 14.

Rocky trailed by three points at intermission, 38-35, but was outscored 43-30 during the second half.

The Bulldogs shot 57.4% from the field overall, including 13 of 23 from 3-point range. The Bears hit at a 39.1% clip, including 6 of 19 beyond the 3-point arc.

Western outrebounded Rocky, 34-25.

The Bears never led in the second half as the Bulldogs connected on 61% of their shots.

