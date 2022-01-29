DILLON — Jalen Hodges compiled 16 points and six rebounds Saturday afternoon as Montana Western won at home over Rocky Mountain College 81-65 in Frontier Conference men's basketball.
Hodges had plenty of help as the Bulldogs (15-10, 4-6) received 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds from Max Clark.
Western's Jamal Stephenson finished with 15 points, while teammate Ky Kouba collected a team-high eight rebounds.
The Battlin' Bears (10-12, 3-7) were led by Abdul Bah's 19 points. Beau Santistevan added 18 and Jesse Owens 14.
Rocky trailed by three points at intermission, 38-35, but was outscored 43-30 during the second half.
The Bulldogs shot 57.4% from the field overall, including 13 of 23 from 3-point range. The Bears hit at a 39.1% clip, including 6 of 19 beyond the 3-point arc.
Western outrebounded Rocky, 34-25.
The Bears never led in the second half as the Bulldogs connected on 61% of their shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.