CORALVILLE, Iowa — Montana wrestlers Avery Allen, Keyan Hernandez, Mariah Wahl and O’Maste Foster placed at the USAW High School National Recruiting Showcase here over the weekend.
Allen, a State AA champion at 145 pounds this year for Bozeman, placed third at 145 pounds.
Hernandez, a state titlist at 103 pounds for the Billings West Golden Bears, was fifth at 106 pounds.
Wahl, the girls Montana High School Association state champion at 138 pounds, placed seventh at 138. The Cut Bank wrestler won the quick-pin award at the first MHSA state girls championships at Lockwood High School in February.
Foster, the 285-pound state champion from Florence-Carlton, was fifth at 225 pounds.
Foster and Wahl also competed in the junior division of the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle National Championships.
Foster finished as the runner-up at 225 pounds and Wahl was fourth at 138 pounds.
At the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals in the youth divisions, Kaylin Taylor placed sixth in the 100-pound class in the 16U division. Taylor, of Great Falls, was the 103-pound state champion this year.
In the 14U division, Makenzee Neal of Billings was sixth at 127 pounds.
Those who placed first through eighth earned All-American honors.
The Montana Girls USAW team, consisting of seven members, placed fifth in the junior division at the folkstyle national tourney.
