FORT WORTH, Texas — Montana wrestlers Toby Erickson and Barrett Stanghill will be competing in the Greco-Roman discipline at the Olympic Team Trials here.

The event is Friday and Saturday at Dickies Arena.

Stanghill, a Philipsburg native, is seeded fifth at 192 pounds and is a member of the Minnesota Storm. 

Stanghill was a State B-C champion for Drummond-Philipsburg in both 2011 and 2012 at 160 pounds.

Erickson, from East Helena, is the No. 4 seed at 287 pounds. Erickson is a U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program member. 

Erickson was a State AA champion at heavyweight for Helena in 2008 and 2009. 

Brackets for the event are set to be released on Friday.

