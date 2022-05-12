U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced nominations to their 2022-23 national teams this week. Official announcements will be made in the fall.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard is made up of seven disciplines including: alpine, freeski, freestyle, cross country, Nordic combined and snowboard. Four athletes with Montana ties have been nominated for the next cycle.
U.S. Cross Country:
Finn O'Connell (men's B team) is from Bozeman and skis for the Bridger Ski Foundation. It's his first year making the team. Montana State skier Zanden McMullen (men's development team) is originally from Anchorage, Alaska.
U.S. Freeski:
Maggie Voisin (Whitefish) will continue to represent the U.S. in women's slopestyle and big air for the ninth year. Konnor Ralph (Helena) was named to the men's rookie team for the second year in a row. Voisin skied in her third Olympics in 2022 in Beijing.
U.S. Freestyle:
With the retirement of Brad Wilson (Butte) in April 2022, the U.S. freestyle team will be without a Montana athlete for the first time since 1990. Missoula's Olympic gold medalist Eric Bergoust started the streak in 1990 with his 16-year national team career in aerials.
But in moguls, there has been a 17-year streak carried on by three Montana skiers dating back to 2005.
Heather McPhie (Bozeman) skied from 2005-2015, Olympic bronze medalist Bryon Wilson (Butte) skied from 2007-2018 and they were joined by Brad in 2010. The trio combined for six Olympic appearances and multiple national titles during that span.
Last season, both Bryon Wilson and Bergoust served as coaches for the U.S. teams.
