OPHIR, Alaska — Montana musher Jessie Royer took her mandatory 24-hour layover Wednesday and was back on the trail among the leaders Thursday morning on the fifth day of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
Royer, who grew up in Ennis and now lives part-time in Seeley Lake, still had her full contingent of 14 huskies when she left Ophir tied for fifth at 2:04 a.m. (AT) Thursday. Royer and Travis Beals of Seward, Alaska, departed the abandoned gold-mining outpost about four hours behind Dallas Seavey of Talkeetna, Alaska, who like Royer and Beals has also taken his 24-hour layover.
Three other mushers — Brent Sass of Eureka, Alaska, Aaron Peck of Grande Prairie, Alberta, and Mille Porslid of Denmark — were ahead of Seavey and Royer on the trail, but Sass and Peck had yet to take either the mandatory 24-hour or 8-hour layover. Porslid has taken her 8-hour layover.
All mushers are required to take one 24-hour and one 8-hour layover to rest their dogs.
Sass was in first after leaving Ophir at 4:21 a.m. Peck departed at 8:32 a.m. and Porslid at 10:22 a.m.
Royer, a 19-year Iditarod veteran who has also lived in Darby and Philipsburg and also has a home outside of Fairbanks, Alaska, has finished third the past two years.
Butte native Christopher Parker, an Iditarod rookie who also now calls Fairbanks home, was in 40th place and still in McGrath on Thusday morning. Parker has taken his 8-hour layover but was down to eight dogs.
The Iditarod, with an out-and-back course for the first time in its history, began Sunday in Willow and is expected to end this weekend in the same community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.