IDITAROD, Alaska — Montana's Jessie Royer was the 13th musher to leave the town of Iditarod on Friday, but she has the third-fastest overall speed and only five mushers ahead of her have taken their mandatory 24- and 8-hour layovers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Royer departed Iditarod at two minutes before midnight Thursday within minutes of 11th-place Paige Drobny and 12th-place Michelle Phillips, both of whom also have taken both layovers. Of the mushers ahead of Royer who have taken both layovers, she trailed ninth-place Travis Beals of Seward, Alaska, and seventh-place Aaron Burmeister of Nome, Alaska, by roughly three hours.

Meanwhile, Butte native Christopher Parker, making his Iditarod debut, scratched at McGrath after his team dropped from 14 to eight dogs.

Dallas Seavey of Talkeetna, Alaska, was the first to return to Ophir on the out-and-back course but he had yet to take his 8-hour layover. Ryan Redington of Knik, Alaska, who has completed both layovers, arrived two hours later, making him the de-facto leader.

Redington's average speed is 5.61 mph and Burmeister is at 5.68. Royer, who was down to 13 dogs, is at 5.76. Seavey's speed is 5.97 mph.

Royer grew up in Ennis and now lives part-time in Seeley Lake. She has finished third the past two years.

All mushers are required to take one 24-hour and one 8-hour layover to rest their dogs.

The Iditarod is expected to end this weekend in Willow, where the race began Sunday.