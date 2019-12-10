BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College men's and women's basketball coaches will be the guests of the Midland Roundtable during a special evening social on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center lounge.
Light snacks, draft beer and soft drinks will be available. There is no charge. Roundtable members, the general public and those who would like to become members of the Roundtable are invited. There will be drawings for prizes for new Midland Roundtable members that sign up at the social.
Yellowjackets men's coach Mick Durham and women's coach Kevin Woodin, along with Battlin' Bears men's coach Bill Dreikosen and women's coach Wes Keller will give short presentations about their respective teams.
Membership in the Midland Roundtable, whose motto is "devoted to foster and perpetuate more and better sports," is $50. The group's three major events are the Top 10 track and field meet, the Athlete of the Year banquet and the Montana-Wyoming All-Star boys and girls basketball games.
Members receive free entry into the Top 10 track meet at the Laurel Sports Complex, free entry to the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball games in Billings and a $5 discount on lunch at the monthly gatherings.
For information, call Rocky Erickson at 690-1832, Richard Begger at 860-9122 or Kory Loberg at 672-3576.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.