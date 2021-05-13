HAVRE — Will Burns of Missoula Loyola has signed with the men's basketball program at Montana State-Northern.
The 6-foot point guard averaged 18.8 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Rams last season. He was a first team all-conference selection.
"We are very impressed with the enthusiasm and intelligence Will brings to the team," Lights coach Shawn Huse said in a press release. "He knows how to find his shooting spots, converts at a high percentage, and knows how to create for his teammates."
Burns' dad, Brian, played basketball at Northern Arizona. His brother, Charlie, currently plays for NAU.
