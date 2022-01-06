BILLINGS — Montana State-Northern used a huge second-half uprising Thursday night to beat Rocky Mountain College 78-69 in Frontier Conference men's basketball at the Fortin Center.

The Lights trailed 43-29 at half, but outscored the Battlin' Bears 49-26 following intermission. MSU-Northerm (12-4, 2-1) shot 58.3% in the final 20 minutes.

Rocky (7-8, 0-3) has now lost 17 consecutive conference games dating to last season.

Four of Northern's starters scored points in double figures, led by Jesse Keltner with 20. He was followed by Mascio McCadney (16), CJ Nelson (15) and David Harris (12). Harris also had 11 rebounds for a double-double.

The Bears received 19 points and six rebounds from Maxim Stephens. Nick Hart came away with 10 points and seven boards, while Beau Santistevan posted nine points and nine rebounds.

Rocky shot 51.5% in taking the first-half lead, but just 31.3% in the second half.

Tags

Load comments