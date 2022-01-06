BILLINGS — Montana State-Northern used a huge second-half uprising Thursday night to beat Rocky Mountain College 78-69 in Frontier Conference men's basketball at the Fortin Center.
The Lights trailed 43-29 at half, but outscored the Battlin' Bears 49-26 following intermission. MSU-Northerm (12-4, 2-1) shot 58.3% in the final 20 minutes.
Rocky (7-8, 0-3) has now lost 17 consecutive conference games dating to last season.
Four of Northern's starters scored points in double figures, led by Jesse Keltner with 20. He was followed by Mascio McCadney (16), CJ Nelson (15) and David Harris (12). Harris also had 11 rebounds for a double-double.
The Bears received 19 points and six rebounds from Maxim Stephens. Nick Hart came away with 10 points and seven boards, while Beau Santistevan posted nine points and nine rebounds.
Rocky shot 51.5% in taking the first-half lead, but just 31.3% in the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.