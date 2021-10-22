BILLINGS — Alyssa Pretty Weasel, Alana Graves, Marlee Bender and Rylee Burmester had nine kills apiece Friday night as visiting Montana State-Northern swept Rocky Mountain College 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 in Frontier Conference volleyball at the Fortin Center.
The winning Skylights (12-11, 2-4) also received 42 assists from Emily Feller, 30 digs from Shania Neubauer and 3.5 blocks from Pretty Weasel.
The Battlin' Bears (10-14, 2-4) received eight kills from Bella Bryan and Taylor Wolf. Makenna Bushman finished with seven.
Ayla Embry came up with 31 digs. Weiying Wu had three blocks.
