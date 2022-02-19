HAVRE — Host Montana State-Northern placed third and the University of Providence sixth Saturday at the Cascade Collegiate Conference men's wrestling championships.
Eastern Oregon University topped the 12-team standings with 130.5 points. Menlo College was second at 123 and Northern third at 117. Providence was sixth at 85.5.
Northern's Martin Wilkie (141) and Issac Bartel (197) were crowned as CCC champions. Providence's K.C. Buday (285) also finished on top.
In the championship matches, Wilkie posted a 12-1 major decision, Bartel had a pin and Buday prevailed on a 2-1 decision.
They were among the CCC's 34 automatic qualifiers for the NAIA national championships, set for March 6-7 at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.
The other qualifers included Northern's Nick Kunz (133), Chase Short (165), and Nakoda Siegel (174), along with Providence's Joel Avila (133), Jordan Komack (165) and Hayden Schrull (184). Kunz is a past national champion.
Besides the automatic qualifiers, the conference will also receive seven at-large berths.
Wilkie, a transfer from the University of Minnesota, was a four-time state high school champion at Havre.
Bartel, who is from Iowa, is the reigning national champion at 197. He is a four-time All-American.
Buday is from Great Falls. He made it to nationals last year and advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.