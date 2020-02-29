MONMOUTH, Ore. — Montana State Billings fell to Western Oregon 11-1 Saturday in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball opener for both schools.
The second game was suspended due to darkness in the sixth inning of a scheduled seven-inning contest. The Yellowjackets were leading 3-1.
WOU (3-2, 1-0) received eight innings of four-hit pitching from Mike Peterson in the opener. He allowed one earned run, struck out three and walked none.
The Wolves took advantage of four errors by the Yellowjackets and scored seven runs on five hits in the fifth inning.
Will Riley had a double for MSUB (8-3, 0-1).
The Yellowjackets and Wolves will finish the suspended game on Sunday morning, then play a scheduled doubleheader.
