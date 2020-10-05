BILLINGS — Montana State University Billings baseball head coach Derek Waddoups announced his assistant coaches Monday for the upcoming season.
The four-man coaching staff now includes a pair of alumni in former pitchers Matt Hape and Jarrod Molnaa, as well as first-year graduate assistant coach Joey Cooper.
Hape will begin his third season of involvement at his alma mater, and will be the top assistant coach for the 2021 spring season.
In 2019 as an assistant, Hape helped the Yellowjackets claim their fourth GNAC regular-season title in the last five years, win their first-ever GNAC Championships title, and advance to the NCAA D2 West Region Championships for the first time in school history.
Hape pitched for the Yellowjackets for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, making 23 total appearances including 22 starts and three complete games.
Molnaa begins his first year back with the school he graduated from in the spring of 2019. He spent the 2020 season as the pitching coach for the Walla Walla Sweets in the West Coast League.
Molnaa never missed a turn in the rotation during his senior season with the ‘Jackets, helping pitch the team to its first-ever NCAA regional appearance.
