BILLINGS — Diego Hernandez hit a three-run walk-off home run Saturday afternoon to give Montana State Billings an 11-9 victory over the University of Mary in the opening game of a baseball doubleheader at Pirtz Field.
The visiting Marauders (6-5) won the second game 6-1 to gain the split.
The game-winner to right-center by Hernandez was his first career home run. It was the Yellowjackets' (10-12) first home game of the season.
MSUB used 12 different pitchers over the two games.
The homer by Hernandez made a winner out of pitcher Tyler Elliott in Game 1.
Mason Powell batted 4 for 6 for the Yellowjackets over the two games, including his first collegiate home run.
James Martin went 4 for 8 at the plate for Mary, including a home run and four RBIs.
