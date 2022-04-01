ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Montana State Billings salvaged a split of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader with Central Washington University on Friday by winning the nightcap 9-3.
The Wildcats (11-20, 5-9) had defeated the Yellowjackets (16-16, 7-7) 28-3 in the opening game.
Pitchers Matthew Houlihan and Tyler Elliott helped highlight the bounce-back victory by MSUB in Game 2. Houlihan (4-3) got the win, hurling 5.2 innings, while allowing three runs on six hits.
Elliott retired four of the final five batters he faced, earning his second save of the season.
Carson Green and Hayden Foltz had three hits and two RBIs apiece for the Yellowjackets. MSUB had 14 hits.
In the opener, CWU pounded out 25 hits, including 11 for extra bases. CWU jumped ahead 8-0 in the first inning.
CWU's Trevor Tripoli batted 4 for 5, with a home run, double and six RBIs.
