MONMOUTH, Ore. — Montana State Billings committed nine errors Friday afternoon in falling to Western Oregon University 10-2 and 8-1 to start Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball play.
The Yellowjackets (8-10, 0-2) had just nine hits on the afternoon. MSUB's Hayden Foltz batted 3 for 7 in the twin bill.
WOU (8-6, 2-0) was sparked at the plate by Spencer Weston, who batted 5 for 9, and Anthony Zellner, who went 4 for 8.
Only eight of WOU's 18 runs were earned.
The weekend series will conclude on Saturday with another doubleheader.
