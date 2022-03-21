PUEBLO, Colo. — Golfer Kinsey Irvin of Montana State Billings shot a career-low 1-under 71 during the opening round to help highlight the Yellowjackets' weekend performance at the Colorado State University-Pueblo Pack Classic at Walking Stick Golf Course.
Irvin went 71-83 to finish at 10-over 154, which was good for a two-way tie for 14th place. Faith Kilgore of Colorado Christian University was the medalist at 2-under 142 (67-75) on the 6,000-yard course.
MSUB finished 11th in the 15-team standings at 650 (320-330). Nebraska-Kearney topped the charts at 607 (298-309).
Irvin, who had five birdies, came within a single stroke of matching Kalli Stanhope's school-record round of 70 shot in 2011 at the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bear Invitational in Billings.
Her 154 total was two strokes off her career-best of 152.
Teammate Jalen Wagner also shot a career-low 81 in the first round and also finished with her collegiate best of 166 (81-85) to place in a tie for 52nd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.