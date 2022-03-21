PUEBLO, Colo. — Golfer Kinsey Irvin of Montana State Billings shot a career-low 1-under 71 during the opening round to help highlight the Yellowjackets' weekend performance at the Colorado State University-Pueblo Pack Classic at Walking Stick Golf Course.

Irvin went 71-83 to finish at 10-over 154, which was good for a two-way tie for 14th place. Faith Kilgore of Colorado Christian University was the medalist at 2-under 142 (67-75) on the 6,000-yard course.

MSUB finished 11th in the 15-team standings at 650 (320-330). Nebraska-Kearney topped the charts at 607 (298-309).

Irvin, who had five birdies, came within a single stroke of matching Kalli Stanhope's school-record round of 70 shot in 2011 at the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bear Invitational in Billings.

Her 154 total was two strokes off her career-best of 152.

Teammate Jalen Wagner also shot a career-low 81 in the first round and also finished with her collegiate best of 166 (81-85) to place in a tie for 52nd.

Tags

Load comments