GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Senior Sydney Rochford of Montana State Billings shot a career-low round of 6-over-par 78 Saturday as the Yellowjackets wrapped up play at the RJGA Palm Valley Classic.
Rochford, who is from Three Forks, finished in a tie for 69th out of a field of 107 golfers with a 36-hole total of 160 (82-78), which is also her career-best two-round score.
MSUB placed 16th out of 20 teams with a 632 (317-315) score. Point Loma Nazarene finished first at 582 (297-285).
In addition to Rochford's highlights, Tierney Messmer of MSUB placed in a tie for 32nd at 154 (76-78). Avery Gill tied for 54th at 158 (80-78) and Kinsey Irvin was also in a tie for 69th at 160 (79-81).
Nicola Kaminski of Point Loma Nazarene was the medalist at 142 (74-68).
