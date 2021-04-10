BILLINGS — The men's and women's golf teams from Montana State Billings defeated rival Rocky Mountain College in match-play competition Saturday at Lake Hills Golf Club.

The Yellowjacket men defeated the Battlin' Bears after three days of match play 11-6 to claim the Mike Grob Cup. MSUB won the fourball, foursomes and singles against Rocky.

The MSUB women won the singles on Saturday 2.5-1.5 to win the overall competition 4.5-3.5 and collect the Leslie Spalding Cup.

Rocky and MSUB tied in the fourball and foursome events.

