LACEY, Wash. — Tyler Green scored a career-high 38 points, and tied a conference record with 12 3-pointers, as Montana State Billings won at St. Martin's University 96-67 Thursday night in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's basketball.

Green shot 12 for 17 from 3-point territory and was 13 of 18 from the field overall. His previous high game was 34 points against Rocky Mountain College on Dec. 8, 2018, including a then career-high eight 3-pointers.

MSUB (8-7, 3-4) led 43-30 at  halftime before erupting for 53 points after intermission. As a team, the Yellowjackets made 21 3-pointers, which is tied for eighth place in MSUB history for most 3-pointers in a game.

Along with Green's record-breaking night, Stevie James scored a career-high 16 points surpassing his previous total of 12 against Adams State University on Nov. 30, 2019.

Brendan Howard finished with 16 points as well and Zharon Richmond had a double-double of 11 points with 14 rebounds.

St. Martin's (4-12, 2-6) received 15 points from Demonte Malloy and 14 from John Moore.

MSUB will play at Seattle Pacific on Saturday afternoon. The Falcons are riding an 11-game winning streak.

