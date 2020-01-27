PORTLAND, Ore. — Senior Jeanann Lemelin was recognized Monday as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball player of the week.
Lemelin is the first MSUB women’s player to win the award this season.
She scored a career-high 30 points and tied a school record with eight 3-pointers to assist MSUB in a win over Saint Martin's Saturday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Lemelin scored seven threes in the second half alone and surpassed her previous career-high point total by 10.
She shot 8 for 11 from the 3-point line Saturday and 10 for 16 overall.
Earlier in the week, Lemelin posted 18 points against Seattle Pacific with four 3-pointers.
Combining the two games, she shot an impressive 67-percent from 3-point range. She also collected four steals and four assists.
