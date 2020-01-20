BILLINGS — Senior guard Tyler Green of Montana State Billings was chosen Monday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Green tied a conference record with his 12 3-pointers during the Yellowjackets' 96-67 win at Saint Martin's University. He finished with a career-high 38 points.
His 12 3-pointers tied the GNAC mark set by Alaska Anchorage’s Kyle Fossman in 2014 and is the most three-pointers made this season in all divisions of NCAA men’s basketball.
On Saturday, Green turned around to finish with 19 points in an 83-72 loss at league-leading Seattle Pacific.
For the week, Green finished with 57 points, shooting 19 of 33 from the field and 16 of 28 from 3-point range.
