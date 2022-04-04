TURLOCK, Calif. — The Montana State Billings softball team wrapped up play Sunday at the Tournament of Champions with a 2-1 victory over Dominican University of California.
The Yellowjackets (11-24) used a home run by Kilee Imada, an RBI-single from Brittanee Fisher and a complete game from pitcher Jenna Kister en route to the win.
MSUB went 1-4 during the three days of tournament play.
Against Dominican (14-25), Kister struck out a season-high seven in recording her first complete-game victory of the season. She allowed one earned run on three hits.
Imada hit her home run while leading off in the fifth inning. That tied the game at 1-1.
Fisher's RBI-single in the sixth scored Brie Frazier with the go-ahead run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.