TURLOCK, Calif. — The Montana State Billings softball team wrapped up play Sunday at the Tournament of Champions with a 2-1 victory over Dominican University of California.

The Yellowjackets (11-24) used a home run by Kilee Imada, an RBI-single from Brittanee Fisher and a complete game from pitcher Jenna Kister en route to the win.

MSUB went 1-4 during the three days of tournament play.

Against Dominican (14-25), Kister struck out a season-high seven in recording her first complete-game victory of the season. She allowed one earned run on three hits.

Imada hit her home run while leading off in the fifth inning. That tied the game at 1-1.

Fisher's RBI-single in the sixth scored Brie Frazier with the go-ahead run.

