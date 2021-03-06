LACEY, Wash. — Saint Martin's University swept Montana State Billings 2-0 and 10-6 Saturday in women's softball.

The Jackets were held to seven hits in the opener as Saints pitcher Abby Runion went the distance in pitching the shutout. Britney Patrick hit a two-run home run in the first inning for Saint Martin's.

MSUB led 6-2 in the fourth inning of Game 2 before the Saints rallied with eight unanswered runs.

Allie Hughes of the Jackets batted 2 for 2 in the second game with a three-run homer and a total of four RBIs. 

MSUB left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.

The teams will meet again Sunday in another nonconference doubleheader.

Tags

Load comments