LACEY, Wash. — Saint Martin's University swept Montana State Billings 2-0 and 10-6 Saturday in women's softball.
The Jackets were held to seven hits in the opener as Saints pitcher Abby Runion went the distance in pitching the shutout. Britney Patrick hit a two-run home run in the first inning for Saint Martin's.
MSUB led 6-2 in the fourth inning of Game 2 before the Saints rallied with eight unanswered runs.
Allie Hughes of the Jackets batted 2 for 2 in the second game with a three-run homer and a total of four RBIs.
MSUB left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.
The teams will meet again Sunday in another nonconference doubleheader.
