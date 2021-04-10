BILLINGS — Right-hander Julia Qualteri pitched a complete game and Montana State Billings won 10-5 Saturday afternoon to gain a split with Western Oregon University in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader at Avitus Group Stadium.
The visiting Wolves won the opening game by a 10-7 count.
MSUB is now 3-7 in conference games and 7-19 overall. Western Oregon is 5-5 and 9-9.
Allie Hughes hit a home run in each game to up her team-leading total to eight for the season. Marin Penney also homered in the first game for the Yellowjackets.
Brittanee Fisher hit the 28th home run of her MSUB career and eighth of the year in the second game.
Qualteri threw 110 pitches and went the distance for the win. She allowed five runs on 10 hits and struck out two.
MSUB trailed 3-0, but then rattled off the next nine runs. Qualteri retired 11 of 13 batters during one stretch.
The Yellowjackets and Wolves will play another doubleheader beginning at noon on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.