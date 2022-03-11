ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Montana State Billings, opening Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball play on Friday after a 13-day layoff, split a doubleheader at Central Washington University, winning 9-1 in five innings in the opening game and dropping the nightcap 6-2.

The Yellowjackets are now 7-12 overall and 1-1 in the GNAC. It was MSUB's first conference-opening win since 2018. The Wildcats are 7-10 and 1-1.

Freshman outfielder Alexis Tovar batted 5 for 7 over the two games, with two runs scored and an RBI. Her three hits in the opening game were a career-high.

Teammate Allie Hughes batted 4 for 8, with a team-high three RBIs.

Skyler Jenkins and Brittanee Fisher had home runs for the Yellowjackets.

MSUB's Alyssa Etheridge (3-4) pitched a complete game in posting the victory. She allowed one run on five hits, striking out five and walking none.

The Yellowjackets led 2-0 in the second game before the Wildcats pushed home six runs in the sixth.

Tags

Load comments