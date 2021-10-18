BILLINGS — The women's golf team at Montana State Billings successfully defended their Leslie Spalding Cup Monday by splitting six singles matches with Rocky Mountain College at The Briarwood.

The three-day Cup play ended with MSUB winning 6.5-5.5.

MSUB's Jalen Wagner, Brennan Larson and Sierra Brubaker won their singles matches. Claire Wright, Kaitlyn Fleming and Valentina Zuleta prevailed for Rocky.

The teams tied 1.5-1.5 in Saturday's four-ball round at Yegen, and the Yellowjackets triumphed 2-1 in Sunday's alternate shot competition at Lake Hills.

The singles matches ended 3-3.

