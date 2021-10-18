BILLINGS — The women's golf team at Montana State Billings successfully defended their Leslie Spalding Cup Monday by splitting six singles matches with Rocky Mountain College at The Briarwood.
The three-day Cup play ended with MSUB winning 6.5-5.5.
MSUB's Jalen Wagner, Brennan Larson and Sierra Brubaker won their singles matches. Claire Wright, Kaitlyn Fleming and Valentina Zuleta prevailed for Rocky.
The teams tied 1.5-1.5 in Saturday's four-ball round at Yegen, and the Yellowjackets triumphed 2-1 in Sunday's alternate shot competition at Lake Hills.
The singles matches ended 3-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.