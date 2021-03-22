PUEBLO, Colo. — The women's golf team from Montana State Billings placed eighth Sunday at the conclusion of the two-day El Cheapo Classic at Walking Stick Golf Course.
There were 14 schools competing.
MSUB shot a 670 (334-336) for the two rounds. Colorado Mesa University placed first at 620 (312-308).
MSUB's top finisher Tierney Messmer tied for 27th at 166 (83-83). Teammates Avery Gill tied for 31st at 167 (82-85) and Kinsey Irvin tied for 33rd at 168 (85-83).
Alpine Hickstein of Chadron State College was the medalist at 150 (70-80) in the field of 77 players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.