GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The women's golf team from Montana State Billings finished the regular season over the weekend by placing 27th out of 28 teams at the RJGA Palm Valley Classic.
The Yellowjackets finished with a two-round total of 650 (332-318) at Palm Valley Golf Club. Northeastern State won the team title at 588 (298-290).
Senior Tierney Messmer led the Yellowjackets, shooting a two-round total of 158 (80-78) to finish in a tie for 82nd place.
Fellow senior Kinsey Irvin placed 103rd out of 146 golfers at 161 (80-81).
Faith Kilgore of Colorado Christian was the individual medalist at 137 (69-68).
The GNAC championships will take place at the Coeur d' Alene Resort in Idaho on April 18-19.
