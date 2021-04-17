Madisan Chavez and Journey Erickson of Montana State Billings were among the 45 triathletes competing Saturday at the Hyco Lake Triathlon in Roxboro, North Carolina.

Chavez finished 28th overall and Erickson was close behind in 30th place.

The course included a 750-meter swimming leg, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5-kilometer run.

Chavez, a sophomore, completed the course in one hour, 14 minutes and 43 seconds. Erickson, competing in her second collegiate meet, posted a total time of 1:15:15.

Saturday's field included participants from all three NCAA levels. The winning time of 1:03:14 was recorded by Sam McInnes of Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina.

