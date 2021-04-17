Madisan Chavez and Journey Erickson of Montana State Billings were among the 45 triathletes competing Saturday at the Hyco Lake Triathlon in Roxboro, North Carolina.
Chavez finished 28th overall and Erickson was close behind in 30th place.
The course included a 750-meter swimming leg, a 20-kilometer bike ride and a 5-kilometer run.
Chavez, a sophomore, completed the course in one hour, 14 minutes and 43 seconds. Erickson, competing in her second collegiate meet, posted a total time of 1:15:15.
Saturday's field included participants from all three NCAA levels. The winning time of 1:03:14 was recorded by Sam McInnes of Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.