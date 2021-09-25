BILLINGS — Goalkeeper Clare Keenan came up with nine key saves Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings broke into the Great Northwest Athletic Conference win column with a 2-1 victory over Central Washington University at Yellowjacket Field.
Liberty Palmer and Jordan Roe scored the goals for the Yellowjackets (4-2-1, 1-1-0). They are 3-0 at home so far this season.
Central Washington, which fell to 0-2 in conference and 1-5 overall, received a goal from Sophia Keenan in the 82nd minute.
Palmer scored in the 17th minute for MSUB, while Roe added her goal in the 80th minute.
MSUB will hit the road later this week for matches at Saint Martin's on Thursday and Western Oregon on Saturday.
