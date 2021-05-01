BILLINGS — Montana State Billings closed out its softball season on a winning note Saturday in defeating No. 25-ranked Northwest Nazarene University 9-2 in the second game of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader at Avitus Group Stadium.
NNU, which clinched the GNAC regular-season title on the final day, won the opening game 6-2.
Graduating senior Haley Couch threw 5 1/3 solid innings in her final pitching performance for MSUB in Game 1. Hailee Gregerson hit her seventh home run of the year and 11th of her career, while Payton Reynolds, Taylor Anderson and Georgiabelle Benning each had hits in their final collegiate games.
The Yellowjackets finished the season 10-26 overall and 6-14 in conference play. NNU would up 28-10 overall and 11-5 in GNAC games.
In the second game, MSUB scored eight runs in the first inning, highlighted by Marin Penney's grand slam. Freshman Brie Frazier added a three-run shot in what was her first collegiate HR.
Gregerson homered in the fifth inning.
On Friday, NNU swept a doubleheader by scores of 8-4 and 10-0.
MSUB's Brittanee Fisher hit the 31st home run of her career in the opening game, while Penney socked her sixth homer of the year.
NNU's Ivy Hommel homered in the fourth and seventh innings. Pitcher Sidney Booth won her GNAC-leading 13th game.
The Yellowjackets managed just one hit off Tori Hensley in the six-inning nightcap.
