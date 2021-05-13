LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After leading the Montana State University Billings softball team offensively throughout the 2021 spring season, senior first baseman Brittanee Fisher was named second-team all-region announced by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Fisher led the Yellowjackets and ranked second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with 11 home runs, while batting .337 and driving in 29 runs on her way to first-team all-conference recognition.
Fisher slugged .705, which was the sixth-highest slugging percentage in MSUB single-season history. She reached base at a clip of .413, while scoring 20 runs and racking up 67 total bases.
Fisher finished the 2021 season with 31 career home runs, ranking her No. 3 in program history. Her 90-career RBIs are 11th most by a Yellowjacket and her career slugging percentage of .583 ranks her sixth in the school record books.
Fisher will return to MSUB’s lineup in the spring of 2022, as she retained an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
This is the first-career all-region accolade for Fisher, who is a two-time all-conference selection.
