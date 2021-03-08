BILLINGS — Daniel Cipriano of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's baseball player of the week on Monday.

Cipriano led the Yellowjackets with a .533 batting average during four games at UC Colorado Springs over the weekend.

In the process, the senior first baseman from Agoura Hills, California, also became the school's career leader in home runs after hitting three over the weekend. He now has 29 overall.

The school record was 27 set by Ryan Myers over the 2017-18 seasons.

Cipriano's record-breaking 28th HR on Sunday was a grand slam.

