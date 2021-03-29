BILLINGS — Senior outfielder Hailee Gregerson of Montana State Billings was selected Monday as the softball player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Gregerson, who is from Park City, hit four home runs and had a team-leading 10 RBIs during the Yellowjackets' six games last week. She batted .389 (7 for 18) and also led MSUB in runs scored with seven.
The Yellowjackets (5-15, 1-3) will be playing a four-game series at Western Washington University this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.