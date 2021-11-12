TEMPE, Ariz. — Madisan Chavez of Montana State Billings will be competing Saturday at the Women's Triathlon Collegiate National DII Championships at Tempe Town Lake.
Her Yellowjacket teammates Ally Whitmer, Kylee Halpin and Izzy Siegle will take part in the open age group triathlon in the morning. Chavez's national championship quest will begin in the afternoon.
She will be one of 67 athletes competing. Chavez qualified by beating a time standard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.