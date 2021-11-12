TEMPE, Ariz. — Madisan Chavez of Montana State Billings will be competing Saturday at the Women's Triathlon Collegiate National DII Championships at Tempe Town Lake.

Her Yellowjacket teammates Ally Whitmer, Kylee Halpin and Izzy Siegle will take part in the open age group triathlon in the morning. Chavez's national championship quest will begin in the afternoon.

She will be one of 67 athletes competing. Chavez qualified by beating a time standard.

