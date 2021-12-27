BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' men's basketball game against Alaska, scheduled for Thursday night in Fairbanks, has been postponed due COVID-19 related health and safety protocols involving the Nanooks' men's basketball program.

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference office, located in Portland, Oregon, made the announcement on Monday.

A makeup date has not been announced.

MSUB (5-7 overall, 1-1 in the GNAC) will now resume conference play against Alaska Anchorage on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. (Mountain) in Anchorage.

