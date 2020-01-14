WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Greg Rachac of 406mtsports.com and The Billings Gazette is the National Sports Media Association's Montana Sportswriter of the Year for the third consecutive year and the fifth time overall.
Rachac, of Billings, was initially hired at The Gazette in 1997. He also won the award in 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2018. Last year marked his fifth year covering Montana State University athletics for 406mtsports.com.
The Montana Sportscaster of the Year is Riley Corcoran for the second consecutive year. Corcoran is in his fourth year as the voice of University of Montana athletics. Corcoran is a Billings native and, like Rachac, graduated from Billings Central High School.
The vote is conducted by NSMA members from all 50 states, who submit up to three nominations from mid-October through mid-November. The top vote-getters are placed on a final ballot distributed to members in December.
There were two finalists in the Sportswriter of the Year voting: Rachac and Bill Speltz of 406mtsports.com and the Missoulian; The other finalists for Sportscaster of the Year were Rocky Erickson of Rocky Erickson Sports in Billings and Mark Miller of KMXE Radio in Red Lodge.
The National Sportswriter of the Year is Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The National Sportscaster of the Year is Kevin Harlan of CBS Sports.
The NSMA Hall of Fame sportswriter inductees include Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, Newsday and Florida Today; Mike Wilbon of the Washington Post; and the late Dick Young of the New York Daily News.
The Hall of Fame sportscasters are Dan Patrick of ESPN, NBC Sports and The Dan Patrick Show; and the late Skip Caray of Atlanta Braves TV; and the late Cawood Ledford of University of Kentucky radio.
Winners will be honored in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, during the NSMA's 61st annual awards weekend, June 27-29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.