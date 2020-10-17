HELENA – One Bighorns player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a release from the Helena Ice Arena and confirmed by Helena coach Bob Richards.
The NA3HL hockey team and its coaches were immediately tested and quarantined following the positive test.
Richards said there have been no more additional positive tests.
According to Stan Senechal at the Helena Ice Arena, the rink was sanitized from top to bottom and youth hockey teams suspended practice and games for the rest of the week.
Adult teams will play as scheduled on Sunday.
Youth teams will return to the ice on Monday.
The positive test was reported to county officials, and the player and his close contacts will be quarantined from the rink for two weeks.
The Bighorns are currently scheduled to host the Butte Cobras on Oct. 24.
