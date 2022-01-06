BILLINGS — N'Dea Flye scored a game-high 34 points and the first-place Rocky Mountain College women ran their winning streak to 12 games Thursday night with a 76-63 victory over Montana State-Northern during Frontier Conference basketball play at the Fortin Center.
Flye shot 15 of 25 from the field, snared five rebounds and handed out seven assists for the Battling Bears (3-0, 14-1).
Teammates Kloie Thatcher and Adonica Baca-Martinez scored 12 points apiece, while Shauna Bribiescas added 11.
Bribiescas also grabbed nine rebounds. Mackenzie Dethman blocked four shots.
Rocky scored 49 points in the middle quarters in putting MSU-Northern away.
The Skylights (6-11, 0-3) were led by the 22 points of Tyley Kehr.
Rocky led 40-22 at halftime, then shot 62.5% during a 25-point third-quarter scoring spree.
