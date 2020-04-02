HELENA — Linda Paull capped her 11th and final season as Bengals cross-country coach by leading her group of girls to a third-place finish at the state championship; Helena High’s first trophy in 34 years. She leaves the girls team under the guidance of Jesse Zentz, an assistant coach for the girls track and boys cross-country teams, who has already put his stamp on the Helena running community.
“Oh, I think it’s going to be awesome,” says Paull. “Jesse’s going to fit right in and he’s already been the boys’ assistant coach for the last few years, and he’s already set up so much that’ll just transfer to the girls program. His love and compassion for what he does is, by far, one of the best I’ve ever seen.”
Zentz, 44, remembers wanting to be a coach right out of college. He spent a year as a graduate assistant at the University of Montana, where he ran cross-country from 1994-99, under Tom Raunig.
“I wasn’t able to coach as much as I wanted to but I used that as an opportunity to shadow him, and kind of see how to do it,” remembers Zentz. “It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do, basically since the year 2000. But, I was a sports writer for a long time and sports editor for a short time here in Helena (at the IR). When you’re doing that job it’s really hard to be a coach and be unbiased.”
After leaving the newspaper business, Zentz started working at Blue Cross Blue Shield but kept his eyes peeled for the right opening to hop into coaching.
“I found an opportunity – Linda Paull, actually – presented me with an opportunity to help out with the cross-country program at Helena High,” says the former Billings West standout runner. “So, I stepped in as a volunteer assistant. I also did some volunteer assistant work with the track team. Sheila Williams gave me an opportunity there to work with the 400 and 800 girls. So, that’s how I got into in initially; being a volunteer for those two programs. And it was right about that same time, in fall 2015, I started the youth program. Back then it was a youth program associated with the Helena Vigilante runners, and that’s evolved into the Novas, which they are currently. That has grown incredibly fast and excitingly fast.”
In addition to his assistant coaching experience and being the founder and coach of a rapidly growing youth running club, Zentz is the father of one of the runners, sophomore Odessa Zentz. So he has seen or gotten to know a majority of his squad in one way or another over the years.
“I think that’s important,” Zentz says. “I have a lot of familiarity with the girls. I’ve known many of them since they were youth soccer players. Even prior to when some of them started out with the Novas – many of these girls were part of that first year (of the youth running program before it was called the Novas) – I also remember seeing several of these girls play on the youth soccer circuit.”
“It puts my whole heart at ease” Paull adds. “For me, it was such a bittersweet ending of a career. It’s time for me to step down with my teaching, and so the law makes us step out of coaching also. But to know that Jesse’s going to come in there and what he’s already done for our program – with both boys and, girls and for the Helena Novas program – it’s just so mind-easing that he will be there. I know that program will excel even more. The girls already have a connection with him, so it’s going to be an easy transition for them. We’ve worked together for the last three or four years both in the boys and girls programs. I’m excited and excited to see what happens, and to watch it continue. And hopefully we’ll get to see fall sports happen.”
While Zentz would prefer his team to practice together, he points out that running is probably the perfect sport to practice during the socially distant culture we must adapt to during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One benefit of coaching distance runners is … there’s the saying, ‘the loneliness of the long-distance runner.’ Of all sports, we probably can adapt well to situations where you’re asked to distance yourself,” Zentz says. “Distance runners are used to that. I’ve simply been providing them with suggested workouts during this time of school closure. The kids have been – from what I can tell – they’ve been doing workouts and they’ve been incredibly committed to it. That just says a lot about distance runners in general. They’re a committed group of kids. They’re tough and incredibly resilient.”
Zentz keeps in touch with his squad with an app called BAND. The app is designed to help teams communicate, share information, create schedules, set reminders and even holds members accountable by displaying who has and hasn’t read certain posts.
“It’s a difficult time because we can’t see them in person, but we’ve done our best to keep in touch with them virtually,” Zentz says. “By and large they’ve decided to continue working hard, and try to grow and develop.”
If the fall sports season is able to happen, the Helena High girls will be one of the strongest groups in the state.
“I don’t think I could ask for a better situation. I think one of the most exciting things is that … you know, they didn’t win a state title, so there’s not that pressure of defending a state title or anything like that,” Zentz says. “But, they’re a young group of girls with a lot of passion, a lot of excitement and some amazing momentum after their third-place finish last year. I’m incredibly fortunate that Linda Paull leaves such an awesome group of kids that she’s helped develop.”
The Bengals return the Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Kylie Hartnett won the Class AA individual state title last season as a sophomore. She headlines a group of five juniors who all ran at the state championships during their sophomore seasons. Among that stellar group is Odessa Zentz, who placed 13th at the state meet, and Rylie Schoenfield, who earned a 17th-place finish. Rounding out the group of soon-to-be juniors are Kylee Wetzel and Carly Ryan, who finished 28th and 35th, respectively. The only runner from the third-place squad the Bengals will lose is senior Alyssa Plant. Lexi Erdahl, who ran state as a freshman, will return for her sophomore season.
“We’re just excited. I mean, there’s a real strong core of girls that will be juniors coming back,” Jesse says. “But there’s also a really strong freshman that came in last year and contributed to that state third-place finish. And then there’s another awesome group of girls behind that varsity group that keeps the pressure on them and keeps them all motivated. The top priority, coming in, will just be to continue building that culture and developing those girls behind that group of seven that went to state last year.
“So, the team has a ton of potential and based on the commitment I’ve seen from them this spring, I don’t see why … you know, why not us? Why can’t we make a big push for one of those top-two spots in the next couple of years?”
Jesse, who officially accepted the Bengals coaching position March 9, is looking forward to following in his wife’s footsteps. Michele, who he met at UM, has held assistant soccer coaching positions at Boise State and Helena High. She also served as head girls soccer coach at Corvallis High prior to coaching at Boise State, and has coached youth club soccer for about 17 years, most recently with the Helena Arsenal.
“My wife was a high school coach for a while and then a college coach for four years when we lived in Boise,” Jesse says. “So, coaching is in our family for sure. And now it’s my turn to take a stab at it.”
“It’s been really fun to work with Jesse,” says Williams, the Helena High girls track and field coach. “You rarely meet someone who has a love and a heart for running like he does, so it’s just been great to have him around. He’s really been an inspiration for the kids.”
