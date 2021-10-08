BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable will have its first gathering of the school year with a fall luncheon on Monday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

The new athletic directors at Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College will be the special guests. Michael Bazemore became MSUB's AD in June, succeeding Krista Montague. Jim Klemann was hired to lead the Battlin' Bears' athletic department earlier this month. He succeeds Jeff Malby.

The cost for lunch is $10 for members of the Roundtable and $12 for non-members. The public is welcome at the luncheon. 

Also at the luncheon, officials will give a membership update and will discuss the newly-announced Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic

