BILLINGS — The new athletic directors at Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College will be the special guests of the Midland Roundtable when it gathers for the first time this school year next month.
Michael Bazemore became MSUB's AD in June, succeeding Krista Montague. Jim Klemann was hired to lead the Battlin' Bears' athletic department earlier this month. He succeeds Jeff Malby.
The fall luncheon will occur during the first part of October at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. The date and time of the luncheon is to be announced.
Also at the luncheon officials will give a membership update.
The Roundtable, based in Billings, annually sponsors several large events, including the Athlete of the Year banquet honoring the top high school seniors in the Magic City, the Top 10 track and field meet, and the Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series. A fourth was announced on Thursday, the All-Star Volleyball Classic.
Membership in the Midland Roundtable is $50. Membership includes two general admission tickets to the Top 10 track meet, two general admission tickets to the all-star basketball games, two general admission tickets to any regular-season sports for MSUB, and two general admission tickets to any regular-season sport at Rocky.
For information, email KoryL@universalawards.net .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.