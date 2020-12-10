GLENDIVE — Rashaan Smith, a 6-foot-3 center from Auckland, New Zealand, has signed to join the women's basketball program at Dawson Community College for the 2021-22 season, Bucs coach Romeo Lagmay Jr., said.
According to a DCC press release, Smith graduated from Birkenhead College, where she was the school's basketball MVP in the U16 age division. She was also named sports woman of the year.
She ended her high school career in 2019 by being selected as Birkenhead's basketball player of the year.
"We were super excited to hear that Rashaan Smith wanted to come to Dawson," Lagmay said in a press release. "She has educational and basketball goals, and wants to learn lots in those areas.
"Rashaan is going to be a great asset to our program and the community."
Smith has been a part of multiple national teams and championship teams in New Zealand " and will bring experience and a competitive mindset," Lagmay said.
