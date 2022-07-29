BUTTE — The second annual Brawls and Kickstart Festival started on Friday evening at the Butte Depot in the hot Butte sun.
While the fans grabbed beverages and snacks of their choice from the local food trucks and concessionaires, and the merchandise tables sold souvenirs, the work behind the scenes worked up to a perfect simmer.
Inside the depot’s concert hall, the bare-knuckle boxing participants began to gather. Many combatants chatted amongst themselves, reliving past bouts and catching up on what had gone on in their lives since they had last seen one another. Others stayed to themselves, getting into their rhythm in shadow boxing via the tunes of their choice.
Once the organizers and referee Russ Hansen arrived, it was all business as the rules of the bouts were doled out and acknowledged by the participants. Then, the meeting adjourned, and the participants continued their pre-fight preparations.
Outside the concourse of the depot, the 406 Freestyle Motocross Team electrified the crowd that continued to file into the venue.
Levi Lenz and his merry band of motor-maniacs got the crowd buzzing by executing many stunts in the “tricktionary” of the sport of Freestyle MotoCross (FMX). Lenz shared the stage and sky with Koltin Polinsky, Dereck Beckering, Matt McCoy and Sam Rodgers.
The riders broke out the Whips, Nac Nac’s, Nine-o-clock Nac Nac’s, Airplanes, and several other tricks to wow the masses.
One of the riders, X-Games medalist Sam Rodgers, did his tricks on a snowmobile. Between rides, Rodgers cooled down his sled treads with ice cubes to prevent the rubber from melting on the Depot's sun-baked pavement.
“It was neat to see Sam ride on the snowmobile,” Anaconda resident Sammy Smith said. “It’s not every day that you see a snowmobile in 80-degree temperatures.”
Fans were treated to a “Whip” Competition by the participants. The youngest rider in the field, Missoula’s Colby Raha, was fresh off an X-Games Gold Medal last week in Encinitas, California.
“Colby’s my favorite,” Butte’s Jenny Davis said. “I watched him on TV last week win the X-Games, and I am excited to see him in person.”
With several more competitions logged in the books by the FMX riders, the bare-knuckle boxers took the squared stage.
Seven bareknuckle boxing bouts, plus a late-addition boxing match before the main event between Seth Wallace and Julian Hendrickson, went late into the night.
“The fights of the Brawls and Kickstands is what we have waited the whole year for,” Butte resident Kieler Miller said. “The crowd has been buzzing all week around town. This festival is a knockout for sure.”
