Nightmare Hill Climb

When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. until approximately 11 p.m.

Where: Billings Motorcycle Club

From the starting line: Normally the professional event draws 250 entries, but this year there are 400. Promoter Lonnie Quast attributed some of the extra interest to fewer hill climbs across the nation this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. … Admission is $10 for adults; children 10 and under are free with a paid adult. Camping is free. … A trophy hill climb will also be held. … It is the last hill climb of the season at the BMC.