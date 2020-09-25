BILLINGS — The Nightmare Hill Climb will always have a special place in the hearts of the Quast family.
Undoubtedly, the 2020 edition of the event will add to the feelings.
Dusty Quast and his friend Corey Erhardt, both of Billings, were instrumental in the Nightmare Hill Climb’s beginning in 2008 as both served as promoters during the inaugural year.
The Nightmare became an annual Billings Motorcycle Club hill climb and the two served as promoters of the fall event through 2014.
In 2018, the Nigtmare Hill Climb went dark and there wasn’t an event.
In 2019, Dusty and his father Lonnie Quast — both lifetime members of the BMC — took the reins and became co-promoters of the event.
“They didn’t have one in 2018 and it bothered him (Dusty), so we took it back,” explained Lonnie, 62, of Silesia.
Dusty, 41, said that Ed Taylor of Billings donated a lot of time putting up the permanent lighting system for the event and he didn’t want it to not be used. And in a unique twist of fate, Dusty raced to the overall Nightmare championship last year.
“It’s exciting. Last year, I had put the event on for quite a while with Corey, and last year I won this event, which is cool,” Dusty said.
“It was enjoyable,” Dusty said of last year’s King of the Hill title. “Maybe that’s why it worked out so well. I wasn’t expecting it because of all the work we put into this. I tend to put too much pressure on myself.”
But on Saturday, when racing begins at 8:30 a.m., the Nightmare will turn into a dream weekend for the Quast family.
Three generations of the family will be involved, as Lonnie helps runs the hill climb in his role as promoter and organizer, Dusty promotes and rides, and Dusty’s son, 14-year-old Ezra Quast, makes his professional hill climb debut.
Ezra, an eighth grader at Elder Grove School, is entered in the 0-600cc, 450cc and 0-700cc classes, Saturday. The pro hill climb, with over 400 entries from around the nation, is expected to conclude at approximately 11 p.m. under the lights.
“Just putting the fastest time on the hill I can put in, and having fun,” Ezra said when asked of his goals for the weekend.
Dusty will compete in the 450cc, 0-700cc and 40-plus classes, so he’s entered in two of the same classes as his son.
“He’ll probably beat me, but it will be pretty fun,” Ezra said with a smile.
Dusty is also looking forward to comparing times with his son.
“I’m excited to go head-to-head with Ezra,” he said. “He’s beaten me on a motocross course and it will be fun on Saturday.”
Lonnie used to compete in motocross events but is retired from competition now and enjoys pleasure riding with his son and grandson. And while he’ll be busy helping run the hill climb, Lonnie is sure to take time out to observe as Dusty and Ezra attempt to conquer the hill.
“They are fun to watch,” said Lonnie.
While it will be his first time entered in a pro hill climb, Ezra isn’t truly a rookie. Ezra began riding a motorcycle when he was 2 years old and entered his first motocross competition at age 4.
Ezra has competed a couple of times in the trophy division at the Nitro National Hillclimb near Columbus and won his division at the Great American and Big Sky Challenge trophy hill climb this year at the BMC. He was also a two-division state champion in motocross in 2019.
Overall, Ezra just likes riding motorcycles. He still competes in motocross competitions and nothing compares to the thrill of a long jump.
“It’s just cool I guess. It makes you feel good when you go that high in the air,” Ezra said. “It makes you feel like you are floating in the air. It’s pretty cool.”
And while he would love to be in the championship run-off late Saturday night with a chance to defend his title, Dusty said this weekend is about family time and watching his son compete.
“More than anything I’m excited to see Ez ride,” said Dusty. “Hopefully he enjoys hill climbing and keeps going with it.”
