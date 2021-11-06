BILLINGS — Ashton Duncan's 22 points and five rebounds Saturday night helped powerhouse Lubbock Christian University rally to defeat Montana State Billings 67-61 at the D2CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead women's basketball tournament being held at MSUB's Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Texas school (2-0) is the reigning NCAA Division II champions and ranked No. 1 nationally this season. The host Yellowjackets fell to 1-1 on the young season.
Duncan had plenty of help with Allie Schulte contributing 16 points and seven rebounds. Channing Cunyus finished with 12 points.
The Yellowjackets led 17-8 after the first quarter. The Chaps forged ahead 36-31 by halftime and led 50-47 heading into the fourth quarter.
MSUB was led by Taryn Shelley's double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Kortney Nelson followed with 10 points, while Shayla Montague and Danielle Zahn added eight apiece.
Lubbock Christian shot 47.8% and MSUB connected on 45.1% of its shots. Both teams made seven 3-pointers, but the Yellowjackets had five more turnovers.
MSUB is set to go up against Kutztown University at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
