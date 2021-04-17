BILLINGS — First-place Northwest Nazarene University swept Montana State Billings 9-5 and 10-5 Saturday in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Dehler Park.
With the victories, the Nighthawks improved to 17-3 in conference play and 23-5 overall. MSUB dropped to 5-15 in the GNAC and 5-23 overall.
Daniel Cipriano of the Yellowjackets hit his GNAC-leading 12th home run of the season and 37th of his career in Game 2. Teammate Joey Castelli also homered in the second game.
NNU's Grant Kerry homered twice in the first game. MSUB led 4-2 after two innings, including a solo home run by Will Riley.
The Nighthawks scored seven runs in the third inning of Game 2 to build a big advantage.
Cipriano's two-run homer came in the first inning. Castelli's two-run HR in the sixth helped the Yellowjackets get to within 10-5.
MSUB will play a four-game weekend series at Saint Martin's University beginning on Friday in Lacey, Washington. It will be the Yellowjackets' final road trip of the season.
