BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Jenna Killman scored two goals Saturday afternoon as No. 12-ranked Western Washington University defeated visiting Montana State Billings 3-0 in Great Northwest Conference women's soccer.

The Vikings (11-2-2, 8-2-0) also received a goal and an assist from Makenzie Burks.

WWU outshot MSUB 21-6.

Yellowjacket goaltender Clare Keenan had nine saves. WWU goalies Natalie Dierickx and Claire Henninger made two saves.

MSUB is now 5-7-3 overall and is 2-6-2 in conference.

Tags

Load comments